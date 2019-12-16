Kimberley Dynamiters’ winning ways continue

The Kimberley Dynamiters are closing out the first half of the season carrying the league’s best record, after two more wins over the weekend.

On Friday, December 13, the Nitros drove up the road to Invermere to take on the Columbia Valley Rockies, and skated away with a 4-2 win.

The Dynamiters jumped out to a quick lead, with three goals in the first, one by Erik Delaire and two by Brock Palmer.

Columbia Valley replied with one in the second and another early in the third, before the Dynamiter’s Daniel Anton scored the final goal.

Palmer was named the Dynamiter’s star of the game.

On Saturday, the Dynamiters returned home to host the North Okanagan Knights.They won that game 3-0. Scoring for the Nitros were Ryan Piva, Daniel Anton and Jed Butler. Butler was named star of the game.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart said it was a real good weekend, and he was pleased with the team’s efforts.

“Friday was our fourth road game in a row. We are starting games fast on the road. The last two periods I didn’t like. We kind of went into cruise control and Columbia Valley upped their game.

“But on Saturday it was good to see they learned their lesson about that.”

The Nitros have a few personnel changes. Erik Delaire is back from injury, and one of last year’s standouts Keegan McDowell decided to return to the team.

“Keegan decided to come back after his first semester of school in Lethbridge,” Stuart said. “He was one of the best forwards in the league in his rookie year last year. That was a good phone call to get.”

The Dynamiters play tomorrow night in Cranbrook against the Golden Rockets, who are playing out of Cranbrook due to ammonia plant problems at their home arena.

The game is at Western Financial Place with a 6:45 p.m. start.

“It would be nice to see a lot of Dynamiter fans in the arena,” Stuart said.

On Friday, the Nitros have Fernie at home, then the team gets a week off for Christmas break.

Kimberley has a league leading 51 points after this weekend.