Kimberley Dynamiters start road trip with a win

the Kimberley Dynamiters are currently on a long road trip, which began with a game on Thursday evening in 100 Mile House. They Nitros won that game 4-2.

The Dynamiters were up by two after the first period, on goals by Cam Russell and Noah Danforth. Easton Jolie added another in the third before the Wranglers finally got on the scoreboard, with a goal by Jed Butler. The teams traded goals in the third.

Final shots were 32 for 100 Mile House and 29 for Kimberley.

Tonight, the Dynamiters will be in Sicamous for a match against the Eagles, and then it’s on to Chase for the Saturday night game.

They will be home for a game on Friday, December 13.

The Nitros are 12 points ahead of the Fernie Ghostriders in the Eddie Mountain Division, and with 22 wins and only 2 losses, lead the league.