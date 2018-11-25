Kimberley Dynamiters complete overtime comeback against Beaver Valley Nitehawks

For the third time in as many weeks, the B.V. Nitehawks blow three-goal lead, fall to Dynamiters

Three-goal leads have been the downfall of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks of late.

For the second straight game and the third in three weeks, the Nitehawks squandered a 3-0 second-period lead and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday in Kimberley.

The Hawks led the Castlegar Rebels by three goals on Nov. 10, but the game ended in a 3-3 tie, and last weekend with coach Terry Jones looking for his 1,000th win at home against Grand Forks, the Bruins battled back from the same deficit to steal a 5-4 victory.

Versus Kimberley on Friday, the Hawks’ Morgan Peace and Ryan Crisalli put B.V. up 2-0 in the first period, and Jake Yuris scored at 14:59 of the second period for a 3-0 Nitehawks’ lead.

But the Nitros Brock Palmer drew Kimberley to within two, beating B.V. goalie Noah Decottignies with just 26 seconds to play in the middle frame.

Then, just 25 seconds into the third, Mitch Fargey converted a setup from Cam Russell and Chase Gedny to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Dynamiters and Nitehawks traded chances through the next 15 minutes, but it was the home team that scored with 4:31 to play to tie it and force the extra frame.

Halfway through the 4-on-4 first overtime period, Palmer scored his second of the night and ninth goal and 33rd point on the season to give the Dynamiters the win.

Kimberley outshot Beaver Valley 36 to 23 with both teams going 0-for-2 on the power play.

B.V. earned a point in the OT loss, and sit two points back of the 12-10-0-2 Spokane Braves in third place in the Neil Murdoch Division standings.

The Nitehawks are on the road again next week when the head to Revelstoke to take on the Grizzlies on Friday, and play the Chase Heat on Saturday.