Kimberley Dynamiters 5 and 0 after double overtime victory over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiters pushed their record to 5 wins and no losses Tuesday night in Fernie, winning 2-1 in double overtime.

However, Coach Derek Stuart was not overly impressed with the efforts of the team.

“Overall it was not a great effort,” he said. “It’s probably the worst game we’ve played so far. We got better as the game went on though, getting that goal late in the second.”

After a scoreless first period, Fernie scored first but Kimberley tied it up with a goal from Graber before the end of the second.

The third period was scoreless, as was the first overtime, but in the second overtime, Brock Palmer, who is off to a blazing start this year, notched the winner.

“It was a pretty long game,” Stuart said. “It takes a lot out of the team,especially when you play in a smaller rink — there’s lots of thinking and physicality.”

Stuart says that this is the fastest Fernie team he has seen in his four years coaching in the KIJHL.

“They are smaller than normal, but very quick,” he said.

As for the 5-0 record, Stuart says he and his coaching staff are not about to let the team get complacent.

“We are stressing that we are more concerned with how we play. It’s good to be 5-0 but we’re not sure we’re deserving of all those games.”

Next up, the Dynamiters host Princeton on Friday night (game time 7 pm.) and then have the weekend off.