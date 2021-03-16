Kimberley Dynamiter Noah Danforth signs to BCIHL Vancouver Island University Mariners

Kimberley Dynamiter’s #19 Noah Danforth has signed to British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) team the Vancouver Island University Mariners.

Born in 2000 in Edmonton, Alta., Danforth started his rookie season with the Kelowna Chiefs and was then traded to the Dynamiters in 2018, which Danforth said is “the best thing that could have happened” to him.

When asked what he will miss the most about playing for and living in Kimberley, Danforth responded “wow where do I start?”

“I love the town, Kimberley’s a great town to live in,” Danforth said. “I would just go back and live in Kimberley if I could. If I could play another three years for the Dynamiters I would 100 per cent do it.

“It’s a great organization, the front office is run by great people, I’ve never had a bad teammate on the Dynamiters, great support from the community. It’s probably the best place to play in the KI, I say that with confidence. It’s just a really amazing community, great team, great organization and great facilities.”

As much as he loves it here, Danforth said he’s very excited to join the Mariners and looks forward to being able to achieve his academic, as well as his athletic goals. He is going for a Bachelor’s of Kinesiology and then potentially go into physiotherapy after that.

He doesn’t know too much about the five-team BCIHL league just yet, but he said he thinks it sounds like a great league.

“I was reaching out to universities and Derek [Stuart] would email the schools I picked and just pump my tires a bit and tell them how great I am and stuff like that, but I had to reach out to the coaches myself,” he explained.

Danforth has been doing his best to keep physically fit and keep his skills up since last season was so devastated by COVID-19.

“It was a little disappointing but nothing we can do about it,” he said. “I’ve been training, it’s kind of hard to find the ice time right now just because all of the restrictions going on, but I’m trying to.”

He feels confident that things will improve as the summer goes on and looks forward to getting his start with his new team.

