Kimberley Dynamiter fundraiser dedicated to Bruce Calder

All through November, the Kimberley Dynamiters have been raising funds for the Calgary Cummins School of Medicine Fundraiser for Genomic Cancer Research, headed By Dr. Daniel Heng Head Oncologist at the Tom Baker Cancer Center and Fellow at the Cummins School of Medicine Research Department.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, Bill Calder (brother of Bruce), Lindsay Rice (Bruce’s daughter) and Carson and Zoey Rice (Bruce’s grandchildren). drop the puck at the start of the game on Saturday night.

All through November, the Kimberley Dynamiters have been raising funds for the Calgary Cummins School of Medicine Fundraiser for Genomic Cancer Research, headed By Dr. Daniel Heng Head Oncologist at the Tom Baker Cancer Center and Fellow at the Cummins School of Medicine Research Department.

The Fundraiser this year was dedicated to Bruce Calder who passed away after a short time from diagnosis of Pancreatic Cancer.

A silent auction was held at Saturday night’s game, and a ceremonial puck drop took place as well.

Attending for the puck drop were Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, Bill Calder (brother of Bruce), Lindsay Rice (Bruce’s daughter) and Carson and Zoey Rice (Bruce’s grandchildren).