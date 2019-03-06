Kimberley Cross Country team at BC Championships

The KiXS ski team had their last weekend of racing in BC in Salmon Arm at the BC Championships this past weekend.

Coach Frank Ackermann reports that nine of Kimberley’s racers participated in the three days of racing, with some great results. Notable top finishes were Sadie DeMars coming in third place in the 3.75km interval start skate race, Marielle Ackermann placing 2nd in the 7.5km interval start skate race, and the coach himself placing first in the Masters Men classic mass start event. The Junior Girls relay team (Adeline Charles, Sydney Wilson and Marielle Ackermann) came in third for the classic relay event on Sunday.

“All the skiers were happy with how they executed their race plans, and finished their season on a high note,” Ackermann said. “Some of the older athletes going on to Gatineau, Quebec, next week for the National Championships only raced two out of the three races to save their energy for next week.”