Kimberley/Cranbrook U14 volleyball team headed to Nationals

Congratulations to the U-14 Girls Blue team who won a silver in their division at the U-14 Volleyball Alberta Provincials in Edmonton Apr. 13-14! The girls head to the U-14 Nationals tournament in Richmond from May 9-12. The team is comprised of eight Kimberley students and four Cranbrook students. All are in Grade 8.