The Kimberley Atom Nitros were named the East Kootenay League 2018/2019 Atom "B" Champions after taking first place at their banner tournament from March 8 to 10 in Cranbrook.

The tournament included teams from Cranbrook, Elk Valley, Golden and Kimberley. The Nitros won all three of their games to head to the final against the Golden Red Rockets who were undefeated in league play.

The Nitros worked hard and were victorious winning the final game by a score of 7-4.