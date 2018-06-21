KIJHL to restructure governance with long-time president stepping down

Bill Ohlhausen will not be seeking re-election as president of the KIJHL for the next hockey season, according to a news release from the organization.

Bill Ohlhausen will not be seeking re-election as president of the KIJHL for the next hockey season, according to a news release from the organization.

“Ohlhausen’s leadership has guided the junior league for 17 years of steady growth and the board of directors would like to thank him for his dedicated service and commitment to the league,” the release says.

Ohlausen, and wife Mary, have been at the helm and guided the league to be one of the top development junior hockey leagues in Canada with 20 teams competing in the Southern Interior.

Many players have moved to Jr. A, Major Jr, Collegiate and professional hockey ranks.

According to the release, the board of directors is looking to restructure its leadership this summer and hope to announce a new leadership model sometime in the upcoming season which starts September 7th, 2018.

The Ohlhausens announced their decision at the recent KIJHL/BC Hockey AGM at Sun Peaks on June 9, 2018.

Also announcing his retirement is John Surovy who has been the league’s Secretary /Treasurer since 2002.

“Survoy’s valuable guidance has kept the league in a strong financial position for 16 years,” the release said.

Kathy Merkel from Kimberley will assume the Secretary/Treasurer and Vice President positions and Larry Martel from West Kelowna was elected president until the board completes a leadership re-organization.