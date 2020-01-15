KIJHL makes donation to scholarship fund

At left, Myles Mattila, founder of the Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship, accepts a cheque for $2,500 from KIJHL commissioner Larry Martel. Photo credit: Dunsmoor Creative.

KELOWNA- The Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship received a cash injection on Jan. 11.

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) commissioner Larry Martel presented Kelowna Chiefs co-captain Myles Mattila, founder of the Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship, with a cheque for $2,500 prior to the Chiefs’ home game.

“Thank you to Larry Martel and the KIJHL for your support towards Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship,” says Mattila. “The scholarship will be recognizing an individual who promotes educational achievement, community involvement and hockey commitment.”

Launched in September, the scholarship is available to all KIJHL players.

“The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League board of directors are proud to support the MindRight-Grant Sheridan Scholarship,” says Martel. “We value the work Mindright is doing for our junior hockey players and honouring Grant Sheridan with this scholarship in his name.”

Prior to the KIJHL donation, the Remembering Grant Sheridan Scholarship has received $2,044 in donations.

For more information on the scholarship fund, visit the website.

Emanuel Sequeira

Communications Manager