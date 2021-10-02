KIJHL launches app featuring real-time game scores

Follow the Castlegar Rebels, Nelson Leafs or your favourite KIJHL team on the new app

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL)has launched a new iPhone app to help fans keep track of their favourite team.

“The KIJHL iPhone app is going to be a great resource for everybody involved with the KIJHL, including our fans, players, staff members and sponsors, to stay connected with what’s going on around our league,” says KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting content that we’ll be rolling out over the course of the 2021/22 season, and we believe the app is going to become essential for everybody who follows the KIJHL.”

The free app was developed in partnership with HockeyTech.

The official KIJHL iPhone app features:

All the latest news from around the KIJHL

Real-time scoring from every KIJHL game

Up-to-the minute KIJHL statistics and standings

Custom features to follow your favourite KIJHL team

The option to receive KIJHL game day notifications

Access to the KIJHL’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts

The app is available for download from the Apple App Store by searching “KIJHL”.

RELATED: Castlegar Rebels hire new head coach



newsroom@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News