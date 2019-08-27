Pictured above left to right are Deb Radolla (KidSport), Leanne McKerlich, (Williams Lake Garden Club), Rick Miller (KidSport) and Gerry Gebert, (Williams Lake Garden Club).

KidSport Week proclaimed in Williams Lake Sept. 7-13

The Williams Lake chapter was established in 2005

The City of Williams Lake has proclaimed the week of Sept. 7-13 as KidSport Week in the lakecity.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, in the proclamation, said he’d like to congratulate the important organization for its contributions to the social fabric of the community.

KidSport began in B.C. in 1993 as the charitable arm of Sport BC and was created to remove financial barriers that prevent some children from playing organized sport.

Through the provision of grants to assist with sport registration fees, more than 7,300 children played a season of sport in 2018 thank to over $2 million in KidSport grants.

KidSport has grown from its humble beginnings in B.C. to become a national cause with 11 provincial/territorial chapters and over 180 community chapters across the country.

The Williams Lake chapter was established in 2005. Applications are received from families throughout Williams Lake and Area. Local clubs accessing KidSport include the Williams Lake Skating Club, Blue Fins Swim Club, Williams Lake Youth Soccer, Bighorns Lacrosse, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association, Williams Lake Minor Hockey, Williams lake Speed Skating Association, Williams Lake Wrestling Club, Williams Lake Minor Fastball and Williams Lake Judo Club.

Cobb said KidSport provides opportunities for local children to improve their health through experiencing the joys and memories of sport.

