KidSport remembers ‘Magoo’ with fundraising campaign

Submitted by Kidsport

KidSport Nelson has recently received a $1,000 donation in memory of our beloved character and former committee member Gary (Magoo) McQuaid, who passed away in August.

If others wish to honour Gary, donations can be forwarded to: ​KidSport Nelson at https://kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/nelson/​. You can specify Nelson Chapter on the donation form or contact them at kidsportnelson@gmail.com to make other arrangements.

Although smaller in size, Gary did everything with a big heart, whether it was playing, coaching or volunteering, and was a very competitive opponent. Gary’s teams realized success resulting in league and provincial championships at CIAU (St. Francis Xavier), WIHL (Nelson), and ASHL (Calgary) levels. At all levels, Gary was a scholarship student-athlete leading to his BA degree and Professional Teaching Certificate.”

Gary capped-off his coaching career in 2006-07 while coaching the West Kootenay Wildcats to the BC Female Midget Championship.

In addition to being a 14-year member of the KidSport Nelson Committee, where he will be missed greatly, he served on the Ernie Gare Scholarship Society and Ted Hargreaves Fund

His KidSport family misses him greatly.

KidSport is an organization that pays for kids’ sports registration fees and equipment, where financial barriers may exist, “So ALL Kids Can Play!” — something that Gary believed in passionately!

Nelson Star