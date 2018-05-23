Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association's (BLMBA) annual Bike Camp started on May 16, 2018. Pictured here are 9-year-old mountain biker Rheanna Leith and coach Laura Stewart.

Kid’s camp begins

Photo: The Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association's bike camp for kids started up on May 16

  • May. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

It’s the fourth season of bike camp for nine-year-old mountain biker Rheanna Leith, pictured here with coach Laura Stewart at Kager Lake. It was the first day of camp, which takes place every Wednesday over the course of five weeks, and 60 children — ranging in ages from 5-13 — are taking part, along with about 16 volunteers, according to the Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association (BLMBA), which organizes the annual camp. BLMBA is also offering a one-day camp for adults on June 3. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Previous story
QJS impresses at Zone track meet
Next story
Nitro Circus show hits Apple Bowl Friday

Just Posted

Kid’s camp begins

  • 8 hours ago

 

McGregor Says: Man and nature

  • 8 hours ago

 

Lake Trail to be seismically upgraded

 

Steven Point to be presented honourary degree from Justice Institute of B.C.

  • 8 hours ago

 

Most Read