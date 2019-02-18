Kicking Horse sees largest terrain expansion as Ozone opens

The Freeride World Tour was hosted at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in 2018 and 2019. After the competition in 2019, Kicking Horse officially opened Ozone marking the largest terrain expansion in Canada this season. Ozone is a double black and extremely advanced run. Facebook Photo

Hot off the heels of a successful Freeride World Tour event at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort (KHMR), the revered Ozone face has now opened to the public.

This marks the completion of the new terrain expansion for the 2018/19 season, adding over 600 acres of incredible big mountain lines.

To access, hike up to Whitewall, ride down the ridge and then hike to the top of Ozone reaching the new high point of the resort at 2,505 m (8,218 ft), then drop into some of the rowdiest in-bounds terrain you can imagine. Ride it like the pros in the Freeride World Tour.

“This is a one-of-a-kind skiing and riding experience,” says Matt Mosteller. “Combine the best of Mother Nature’s wildest terrain with the incredible Champagne Powder of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and you have a real treat.”

It’s the biggest terrain expansion in Canada this winter, so give yourself some time to learn the lines, scope out entry points, take it easy on the first go, and make sure you check in with ski patrol or winter sports school for the best tips on how to ski it and or for your own skill enhancement to take it on.

Ozone is double black extremely advanced terrain. KHMR advises anyone to ride with caution and only enter with appropriate ability level.

Go to www.kickinghorseresort.com to see what runs are open and stay updated on snow alerts.