Kickers win final regular season game

The Comox Valley Kickers women’s finished the regular season on a strong note.

On Saturday, the team hosted Burnaby’s Simon Fraser RFC (SFU). In the first half, the Kickers spent most of the time inside SFU’s 22-metre line hungry to score. SFU demonstrated exceptionally sound defence and thwarted several attacks before surrendering a try mid-way through the half. Once the Kickers were on the scoreboard, it was difficult to contain them. Hard hits, fast rucks and line speed were the main themes of this rugby game. In the second half, the Kickers were able to hit their rhythm and used their opportunities to make big plays.

Inside centre/captain Natalie Nguyen, outside centre Daris Tendler and 8-man Karli MacFarlane each scored two tries while lock Hazel Bice scored once. Flyhalf Paula Simpson added one try and four conversions. The final score was 48–5.

“This game was the culmination of all of our practices and trainings since the start of the season in September and was a great game to end the regular season on. I am so proud of the hard work that the ladies have put in and the improvements from the start of the season to now,” Nguyen said. “Our forward pack contested every scrum and lineout, and demonstrated great strength. Mauls were especially on point this game. Our back line executed plays well and used our speed to our advantage. We need to continue this momentum going into the playoffs, which start next week.”

The Kickers finished third in the BCRU rankings which will have them hosting sixth-ranked Meralomas for the quarter-final playoff match on the Easter weekend.

For more information about the Comox Valley Kickers Rugby Club, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca or email cvkickers@gmail.com.