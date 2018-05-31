Kickers run over Impact

The Chick Kickers grounded the Gray Monk Impact 5-1 and found out that keeper Robyn Sherwood does not change in a phone booth Tuesday night at MacDonald Park.

Sherwood gave up her first goal of the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division season for the league-leading Chicks when Raegan Russell fed Janelle Smithson in the fifth minute.

That was it for Gray Monk Impact as the Kicker defence toughened up and Jess Tanner jumpstarted the offence with assists to Holly Flinkman and Marley Wournell. It was 1-1 at the half.

The Chicks took over in the second half with Tanner burying a rocket from the right side of the 18. Wournell put a sweet cross through the midfield to a streaking Tanner.

Powerful midfielder Jen Kemper recorded three consecutive goals to put the game out of reach. Defensive player of the game Steph Curtis was a rock at sweeper. Impact keeper Derri Cooper registered multiple huge saves.

Dr. Lee Dental Centre dispatched Vernon Liquor Store VQA 7-1 at Marshall Field #5.

Dr. Lee opened the scoring on a great passing play which started with Erin Scott feeding Jennie Currie, who found Paula Brownlee coming down the middle. Brownlee then cut back at the top of the 18 and drove a blast to the near corner of the net.

Loren Hutton made it 2-0 converting a nice cross from Scott. VQA put some pressure on the Floss Crew but keeper Lisa Arrotta made some great saves, including a great finger-tip stop to put the ball wide after a bullet by Harmony Crockett.

The Dental Crew converted some slick passing from the back end with Julie Bolin scoring from the near corner just past the post. Bolin stuck again to make it 4-0 just before the break. Jill Rintoul hit Bolin, who cut back at the top of the 18 and went far corner for the goal of the year so far.

Play went back and forth in the final half but Scott got her first of two goals, first taking a pass from Barb Levesque and placing a low shot through a crowded six-yard box. Scott then took the ball away from a VQA defender after a corner by Hutton and danced around a few defenders before striking a corker.

Crockett finishing off a series of passes with a rocket top cheddar before Brownlee completed the scoring off a fray just before the final whistle.

Dr. Lee voted Ginger Nicoli of VQA as the Heart winner, while VQA went with Bobbi Cormier of Dr. Lee.

Bonnie Kelly rang up a deuce as TED United ambushed Courtesy Motors Sistas 7-0 at the Salmon Arm District Savings & Credit Union Sports Centre.

United chose Courtesy Motors keeper Wendy Nadeau as the Player With Heart, while the Sistas selected Jocelyn Baker and Marie Peterson for the same honours.

The host Shuswap Kaos brushed back Rosters 3-2 with Renee Cooke netting the Rosters’ goals.

Cooke connected off a beautiful corner from Susie Wiseman after a cheeky short pass back from Becky McLennan. Cooke and Wiseman, who doesn’t have an off button, earned Heart honours.

The Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers ran Shuswap Merlot to a 1-1 draw at MacDonald Park.

Amy Shupe, who took the Heart vote, converted a Marnie Brandl cross for the Pleasant Valley goal.

The Controllers’ defensive line of Martina Allen, Michele Wernicke, Brandie Hunter, Christyna Whieldon and Michelle Steiger kept the Merlot forwards in check most of the game.

Midfielders Angela Durfeld, Brandl, Tara Murray and Jodi Peshko used their finesse and speed to keep moving the ball up to relentless forwards Laura Champigny, Karen Zupp, Jessie Bicknell and Shupe.

Michelle Embleton was awesome in net, giving up the equalizer with 10 minutes to play.