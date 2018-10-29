Kickers lose to UVic

In just their second game of the season, the Comox Valley Kickers men's rugby team played the UVic Saxons Saturday in Victoria.

The Kickers were physical and hard hitting, but it was the opposing side that came out on top with a 52-10 win. Curtis Card and Brandon Hudson scored tries for the Kickers.

“After a month of not being able to play rugby, it felt good to get on the pitch,” flanker Jesse Ramsay said. “We were stronger in the scrums and ran well when we had possession but at the end of the day, we got beat by their speed. They swung the ball wide quickly and we were unable to adjust our defensive line. As we get more games under our belt, we can continue to build our team chemistry and work out the kinks.”

Player recruitment is ongoing. Practices are held Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. No experience is required, and everyone is welcomed.