Kickers beat defending Div. 1 champs

The Comox Valley Kickers women beat the Meralomas Rugby Club — the defending Div. 1 B.C. women’s champions — Saturday in Cumberland.

The game was evenly matched with plenty of back-and-forth action. Big tackles, fast rucks and line speed were the main themes of the game. Both teams have a similar playing style which made for an exciting game to watch.

Outside centre Daris Tendler had a great game, registering a hat-trick of tries. Eight man Karli MacFarlane, and wingers Carlie Beaulieu and Kristianna Bouwers each scored once. Flyhalf Paula Simpson added two tries and five conversions. The final score was 50-21.

“This was the most well-rounded game we’ve played all season. We were strong in our scrums and lineouts, and when we had the opportunity to run the ball, we capitalized. It was a very close game in the first half,” said Kickers captain Natalie Nguyen.

“In the second half, I felt that there was definitely a turning point that changed the tone of the game. The Meralomas were inside our 22 for several plays and our defence was impenetrable; we did not let them score. Once we were able to regain possession and relieve pressure, that’s when we started to shine. We had two quick unanswered tries and conversions, and then never stepped off the gas pedal.”

On Saturday, March 30, the Kickers will be in Nanaimo for an anticipated rematch against their Island rivals.

The club continues to recruit players for the season. No experience needed. For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca or email cvkickers@gmail.com.