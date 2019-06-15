Kick for the Cure crushes records

Soccer fundraiser for MS brings in more than $30,000

Emily Lindsay breaks in for a scoring chance on goalkeeper Shane Funk, with Adam Taft and Will Chaster chasing during the 2019 Kick for the Cure fundraiser at the Sherman Road soccer fields on June 1. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The 2019 Kick for the Cure on June 1 obliterated the event’s previous fundraising records.

This year’s soccer fundraiser collected $30,200 for MS research, easily surpassing the $20,000 raised last year.

More than 120 participants were grouped by age and played soccer on three fields at the Sherman Road soccer park for the bulk of the day.

Sponsors included Vancouver Island Physiotherapy Clinic, Tousaw Law Corporation, World Cups Youth Soccer Festival, Vancouver Island Soccer League, Tide Soccer, Cowichan Valley Soccer Association, Darren Meiner – RE/MAX of Duncan, Varga & Associates Private Wealth Management, Vancouver Island Expeditions, Soccer World, Sports Traders, Sunfest, Accent Screenprinting, Summit Mechanical Systems, Great Greens Farm Market, Cowichan Eyecare, Craig Street Brew Pub, Soccer City, Volume One Bookstore, Fresh Kenny’s Fish and Chips, Party Crashers, Cowichan Golf Club, and Best Buy.