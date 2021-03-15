Jude Swinwood and Brooke Niedermayer (pictured with Coach Rob Niedermayer).

KEYSA Players of the Week and team standings

The Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association Domino's Pizza Junior Players of the Week were Jude Swinwood and Brooke Niedermayer (pictured above with Coach Rob Niedermayer).

The Domino’s Pizza Senior Player’s were Avery Drouin (pictured below with Coach Danny Drouin) and Kaiden Thorpe (pictured below with Coach Doug Clarke).

In the Dairy Queen team standings Team 3 continues to lead in the Junior Division and Team 6 leads in the Senior Division. All points are awarded through socially distanced drills and games at New Dawn Place indoor facility.

Don’t forget that KEYSA is currently accepting registrations for their spring outdoor season. Registration closes March 31st. Visit us at kootenayeastsoccer.com for more information.

Cranbrook Townsman

 

Avery Drouin (pictured with Coach Danny Drouin)

Kaiden Thorpe (pictured with Coach Doug Clarke).

