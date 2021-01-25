KEYSA begins socially distanced indoor season at new sports facility in Cranbrook

Registration is now open to players ages four through 18

Pictured are Coach Danny, Players Nola and Hailey, and Coach Doug during KEYSA’a kickoff to their indoor season. (Submitted photo)

The inaugural indoor soccer season is now underway for Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) and socially distanced drills and games have begun at the new indoor sports facility in Cranbrook.

“Although the season looks a bit different from what was first envisioned due to Covid-19 restrictions, players are still able to develop their skills through socially distanced drills and games,” explained Nicole Fulton of KEYSA in a press release. “Players practice once a week in their own age group and then mix on Saturday to form a Junior division (U10 boys and girls to u14 girls) and a Senior division (U14 boys to u18 boys and girls).”

Online registration for the 2021 season is now open, and there is an early bird discount of $25 available for those that register by midnight on Friday, January 29, 2021.

KEYSA aims to provide the opportunity to learn soccer skills and create opportunities for all players in the Kootenays, regardless of gender or ability.

“Our House program is for players from [ages] four to 16, and registration closes March 31st, with the hope of being on Moir fields by April 13h or earlier, weather dependent,” said Fulton. “The house program runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays [until] the end of June.”

KEYSA also runs a travel program for those who are interested in more competitive soccer. This program is for Rovers Development (U9 to U12) and Rep (U13 to U18). Registration for these programs closes on February 15th.

KEYSA asks that players register before the deadline, as teams are made up based on registration numbers. Any tryouts for the rep program will take place during the last two weeks in February.

Check the KEYSA website, www.kootenayeastsoccer.com, for specific age group times to register.

Points are currently awarded to teams through skills competitions. Weekly awards are also handed out for top skills and most sportsmanlike players, Fulton explained.

“KEYSA would like to thank our sponsors, Domino’s pizza, Mr. Mikes, and Dairy Queen for providing the prizes for the weekly winners, as well as for the first-place team at the end of the season. We would like to congratulate the first two weeks’ top players Breelin, Owen, Sean and Jasper in the Junior Division, as well as Hailey, Nola, Enoch and Abby in the Senior division,” Fulton said.

Last but not least, KEYSA will be working with Canadian Soccer Association National B license coach Adam Mooi this year through the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy. This partnership provides age appropriate training for all players involved.

“[Mooi] will continue to provide technical assistance to KEYSA including training sessions for coaches and player evaluations,” said Fulton.

KEYSA is encouraging anyone interested in helping to coach or manage a team to register through the KEYSA website. For more information be sure to contact info@eastkootenaysoccer.com.

Pictured are Coach Rob, players Breelin and Owen, and Coach Ryan of KEYSA. (Submitted file)

Pictured are Coach Rob, players Jasper and Sean, and Coach Ryan of KEYSA (Submitted file).

Pictured are Coach Danny, Enoch, and Coach Doug of KEYSA (Submitted file).