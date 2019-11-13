Kerry Park’s Isles drop two to division rivals

Goalies were a big deal in both of the Kerry Park Islanders’ games last week.

On Thursday, Kerry Park netminder Spencer Deakin made a phenomenal 49 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Victoria Cougars at Archie Browning Arena, and on Saturday, Saanich Braves goalie Robert Michetti stopped everything the Isles threw at him in a 3-0 victory.

The Isles held the lead twice against Victoria on Thursday, the first time when Cory Mater opened the scoring in the first period, and again when Parker Bergstrom made it 2-1 45 seconds into the third. Duncan product and former Islander Evan Easton made it 2-2 at 8:34 of the third, however, and the Cougars potted the winner at 16:48. Despite all of Deakin’s hard work, Cougars goalie Jonah Chambers ended up taking the win with 25 saves on 27 shots.

The Isles had won three straight meetings with the Braves going into Saturday’s game at Kerry Park Arena, and were breathing down Saanich’s necks in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League South Division standings, but Michetti turned the tide in the Braves’ favour by stopping all 42 shots the Isles mustered. Saanich scored two goals in the first period and added one more in the third. Deakin was again solid in the Kerry Park net with 27 saves on 30 shots.

The two losses ran the Isles’ latest losing streak to five in a row, and the team remains fifth in the South Division with 10 points on four wins, 15 regulation losses and two overtime losses, five points back of the Braves, who have two games in hand.

The Isles will get another shot at the Braves when they meet in Saanich on Friday. On Saturday, the Isles will visit the Oceanside Generals in Parksville.