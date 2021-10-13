Kerry Park Islanders drop two against South Division rivals

It took the Kerry Park Islanders six periods to register a goal last week, and when they finally did, it wasn’t enough to pick up a win.

The Isles came away with a pair of losses to rivals from the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s South Division, falling 4-0 to the Victoria Cougars on Thursday and 5-2 to the Westshore Wolves on Friday.

Goalie Dylan DeMelo was kept busy on Thursday, making 31 saves as the Isles were outshot 35-21 by the Cougars, who were coming off their first loss of the season at the hands of the Wolves the night before. Victoria scored one goal in the first and three in the second. The Isles went 0-for-6 on the powerplay while the Cougars scored on two of their eight opportunities.

On Saturday, the Wolves led 5-0 after two periods before the Isles got on the board with powerplay goals from Tobin Bergman and Matthias Raschdorf in the first three and a half minutes of the third, both assisted by Ben Northcott. The Isles held a slight 28-27 edge in shots by the end of the game, with DeMelo making 22 saves. The Isles went 2-for-7 on the powerplay and the Wolves were 2-for-8.

With five wins and six losses, the Isles now sit last in the five-team South Division, just one point back of the fourth-place Saanich Predators and two points behind the third-place Peninsula Panthers. They were set to play at Westshore again on Wednesday and at Peninsula on Friday before playing host to the Victoria Cougars on Saturday.

The Isles recently bid farewell to a player who was one of their top scorers in the early going this season as Colten Thompson signed with the junior A Cowichan Valley Capitals. Thompson had six points in five games this year after posting 11 points in eight contests in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.

