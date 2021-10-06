Kerry Park Islanders beat Oceanside to snap brief losing skid

A 3-1 victory over the Oceanside Generals on Monday night snapped the Kerry Park Islanders out of a season-high two-game losing streak over the weekend.

Jackson Egan scored twice against the Generals and recent addition Brady Estabrook added a goal and two assists as the Isles improved their record to five wins and four losses on the season.

The Generals opened the scoring just after the three-minute mark of the second period, but Egan tied things 10 minutes later. Estabrook and Egan then notched powerplay markers in the third.

Kerry Park defenceman Marko Tokic finished the night with two assists, and Eric Young made 28 saves as the Isles were outshot 29-27.

The three points were Estabrook’s first since the 2004-born forward joined the Isles in a trade with the Lake Cowichan Kraken that saw 2001 forward Jaxon Krupa go the other way. In a separate deal, the Isles added 2004 blueliner Ethan Toole from the Nanaimo Buccaneers for future considerations. Toole also picked up his first assist as an Islander on Monday.

Last Friday, the Isles fell 5-2 to the Campbell River Storm, who have yet to lose in regulation this year. Kerry Park trailed Campbell River 2-1 after two periods, but Landen Gourlie’s second goal of the season, a powerplay goal, made it 2-2 early in the third. The Storm pulled ahead with two powerplay markers of their own, then popped one more goal into the empty net. Logan Walker scored for the Isles in the second, and Dryden DeMelo stopped 43 shots as the Isles were outshot 47-29.

Saturday saw the Isles edged 5-4 at home by the Peninsula Panthers. They trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 midway through the second before mounting a comeback. Walker and Dylan Parsons scored in the second and Mateo Sjoberg tied the score at 6:31 of the third, but Peninsula scored 37 seconds after that and held on for the win. Tobin Bergman also scored for Kerry Park, Walker and Parsons each finished with a goal and an assist, and Egan had two helpers. DeMelo made 26 saves, while Rogan Bacon had 21 for the Panthers.

The Isles now sit fourth in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s highly competitive South Division. They will visit the undefeated Victoria Cougars on Thursday, then play host to the Westshore Wolves on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.