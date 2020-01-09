Kerry Park atoms take bronze in Cowichan

The atom C2 Kerry Park Islanders came home from the Cowichan Valley Winter Classic Tournament with the bronze medal.

The atom C2 Kerry Park Islanders celebrate their win over the Nanaimo Vipers in the Cowichan Valley Winter Classic bronze-medal game. (Submitted)

The atom C2 Kerry Park Islanders came home from the Cowichan Valley Winter Classic Tournament with the bronze medal.

In the battle for bronze, Kerry Park trailed the Nanaimo Vipers by two goals going into the third period, then battled back to tie the score with just a few minutes remaining. The teams went into four-on-four overtime, but a penalty late in regulation made it four-on-three in Nanaimo’s favour. Not only did the Islanders fend off the Nanaimo powerplay, but the powerhouse trio of Oscar Norton-Jones, Cooper Salvisburg and Chase Landsiedel were able to combine to create the winning goal.

The third-place finish was the result of a combined team effort, backstopped by outstanding goaltending by Kolton Trotter.