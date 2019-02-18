The Beaver Valley Curling Club crowned its men’s champion on Sunday as the Ken Warzocha rink went undefeated, beating the Markus Partridge rink in the final to capture the coveted trophy. From left: Travis Jmaeff, Jason Buskey, Ken Warzocha, and Morris Plamondon.

Ken Warzocha rink wins Beaver Valley Men’s bonspiel

The B.V. Men's Bonspiel had 24 teams battle for top prize at the B.V. Curling Club on the weekend

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

The B.V. Men’s Bonspiel had 24 teams battle for top prize at the B.V. Curling Club on the weekend

Previous story
Caps fall to Express on Sunday afternoon
Next story
Giants sixth straight win enjoyed at home in Langley

Just Posted

Most Read