Kelowna wins big, George Elliot stuns at B.C. basketball provincials

The Owls win 104-35 and advance to 2nd round, as do Vernon, George Elliot and Kelowna Chrisian

The Kelowna Secondary Owls defeated the Frank Hurt Hornets 104-35 in the first round of the B.C. basketball provincials in Langley March 4. (Photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Okanagan basketball teams are flying high after a successful first round at the 2020 B.C. Boys Basketball Provincials.

Leading the way was the AAAA Kelowna Secondary Owls who cruised to a resounding 104-35 win over the Frank Hurt Hornets of Surrey to start the tournament on March 4.

The Owls Johnathon Haighton led the Owls with 21 points with Jaydon Lalonde nearly notching a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The No. 3 ranked KSS advance to the quarterfinals on March 5 with a early morning match-up against the No. 11 seed Claremont Spartans.

READ MORE: Kelowna Christian School senior girls start provincials with 100-25 win

Vernon Secondary School was led to a first round win on March 4 by Isaiah Ondrik’s 22 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers defeated the M.E.I Eagles of Abbotsford 81-37.

VSS, ranked No. 2 going into the AAA provincial tournament, will head into round two on March 5 against the St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights.

In AA action, Lake Country’s own George Elliot Coyotes came away with the biggest upset of the tournament as they downed the No. 3 seed Southridge Storm of South Surrey 79-60.

Usually a top three seed, the Coyotes entered the provincial tournament as the 14th ranked team and came away with the win as five George Elliot players had 14-plus points with Triston Hearn leading the way with 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Coyotes advance to the next round and will play the No. 6 ranked team Lambrick Park Lions of Victoria on March 5.

READ MORE: UBCO Heat’s Amaya Perry named Canada West Rookie of the Year

As the No. 2 seed in single-A action, the Kelowna Christian Knights battled past their first round opponent on March 4 with a 92-72 win over the Deer Lake Falcons of Burnaby.

KSC’s Indy Hallet had a game-high 28 points as the Knights look to repeat as provincial champions. Jake Sabbagh had 21 points with Josh Flood notching 16 points.

The Knights advance to the quarterfinals to take on the No. 7 seed Glenlyon Norfolk Gryphons on March 5.

For scores and updates, visit bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News