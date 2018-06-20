Kelowna United squads strike TOYSL gold

Four Kelowna United teams struck for gold medals last weekend at the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League.

Kelowna’s U18 boys, the U17 boys, and both the U16 girls and boys teams captured their respective divisions.

The Kelowna United U14 girls (Watson) and the Kelowna United U15 girls each won silver medals in the TOYSL finals.

In all, 12 Kelowna United/Junior Heat teams will be attending provincial championships.

The Provincial B Cup tournaments are set for July 5 to 8, with the boys playing in Burnaby and the girls in Kamloops.

Six Junior Heat teams— U13, U14, U15 boys and girls—will be participating in the Provincial A Cup in Richmond from July 5 to 8. No other TOYSL teams challenged them for the A cup, so all get an automatic bye to A Provincials.

We are pleased (and proud!) to congratulate the 12 teams below heading to BC Soccer Provincials July 5th-8th. We will have a boys and girls team in each age group between the Provincial A Cup and the Provincial B Cup! Well done to all players, coaches and technical staff! pic.twitter.com/NP2pdcw8Fr — Kelowna United FC (@KelownaUnited) June 18, 2018

United U18 boys

After a trying regular season, the Kelowna United boys saved their best for last, winning the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League title.

In a nail-biting league final on Sunday in Penticton, KU edged Kamloops 2-1 on penalty kicks.

Kelowna’s Harrison de Haas scored from a feed from Jason Hesketh, while Kamloops scored one of their own to make it a 1-1 game through regulation.

Still tied after two 15-minute overtime periods, KU secured the win in sudden death on a goal by Neill Brown, capturing the gold medal and spot at provincials.

United U16 boys

The United U16 boys dominant regular season carried over into the playoffs with two convincing wins at the TOYSL finals.

United blew past the Kamloops Blaze in the two-game set, winning 4-0 and 7-0. Nate Gilbert and Brett Martin led Kelowna with three goals each, with Kale Mistal, Zack McInnes, Josh Clancy and Jaden Lohn also scoring. Eric Dueck posted a pair of shutouts for United

Following the Provincial Cup in Burnaby in July, the KU team will be heading to Gothenburg Sweden for the Gothia Cup.

United is one of seven clubs from Canada competing at the largest and most international youth soccer tournament in the world.

United U16 girls

The United girls didn’t give up a goal in defeating Kamloops in a home-and-away set to capture the TOYSL championship for 2018.

On Saturday in Kelowna, United broke a scoreless draw in the 52nd minute, when Chloe Howe rattled a free kick off the crossbar, which was finished on the rebound by Miranda Lutes. Kelowna kept coming as Lindsay Notte fed a deft through ball to Kaley Krivoshein who outbattled the Kamloops defender and tucked the ball into the bottom corner to finish off a 2-0 win.

In Game 2 Sunday in Kamloops, United connected for the game’s lone goal at 49 minutes when Payton Ward broke up a Kamloops attack and sent Chloe Howe on a counter-attacking run, who finished with a laser strike into the top of the net.A 1-0 victory secured the title for the Kelowna girls who will now prepare for the Provincial B Cup.

U12 girls

The U12 girls (Warriors) were in Kamloops to face Penticton on Saturday. Emma Geddes, with two, and Anna Thornsteinson scored for Kelowna in a hard fought game.

In the second game against Salmon Arm, a display of great passing skills resulted in plenty of scoring, with the goals fromLiv Willoughby (2), Maia Mason (2), Anna Thornsteinson (2), Emma Geddes and Jenna Frenette.

U12 boys

In their first game against Penticton, Malachi Dreyden scored on a header after cross from Jordan Meyer. Kash Gorus also scored for Kelowna.

The second game in Kamloops started with high energy, with nice hustling and passing from all the Titans. This exciting, hard played game ended in a tie against Vernon.

U11 boys

The United boys (Martin) came home with the bronze medal from the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Tournament.

In the 3rd/4th place game vs the Kootenay Storm in 35C weather, the game went back and forth with Kelowna holding on to a one-goal lead for much of game. With about five minutes left, Kootenay scored to force a shootout. The shootout was close, each edging one another onto another round until Seth Brown scored the game winning goal.