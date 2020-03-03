Kelowna thumps North Okanagan Knights to take commanding series lead

Goalie Braeden Mitchell and the Kelowna Chiefs are a win away from advancing to the KIJHL’s Bill Ohlhausen Divisional final against the Princeton Posse following a 6-1 win in Armstrong Tuesday, March 3, over the North Okanagan Knights at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Two goals in each period propelled the visiting Kelowna Chiefs to a convincing 6-1 win over the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey league playoff action before 170 fans Tuesday, March 3, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Chiefs lead the best-of-seven Bill Ohlhausen Division semifinal 3-1, and can wrap up the series Thursday at home at the Rutland Arena. A Knights victory would force Game 6 Friday back at Nor-Val.

Kayson Gallant and Patrick Reynolds scored in the first period for Kelowna, who led 2-0 after 20 minutes. Gallant scored his second early in the middle frame to extend the lead to 3-0 before Adam Volansky got the Knights on the board shortly afterward.

Logan Keating’s unassisted shorthanded goal at 14:25 made it 4-1 Chiefs heading into the third period.

Marshall Porteous and Porter Dawson scored in the final frame to support goalie Braeden Mitchell, who made 24 saves. Sean Kanervisto stopped 27 shots in 50 minutes of work for the Knights before giving way to back-up Caedon Bellmann, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

The Princeton Posse advanced to the divisional final, beating Summerland 5-4 to sweep the Steam four straight.

