Kelowna Sun Devils tested in first exhibition battle of season

The college prep team took on the UBC Jr Thunder last weekend

Baseball season has started in the major leagues, and the Kelowna Sun Devils college prep team will be following suit next week.

The Sun Devils lost a three game exhibition series 2-1 to the UBC Jr Thunder in Vancouver over the weekend. Assistant coach Jeff Bligh sees good signs in the teams progress.

“It was a great weekend of baseball, with a ton of positives, and it gave the coaching staff a good snapshot of where we need to improve,” said Bligh.

Sun Devils’ batters Blake Badger, Brady Renneberg, and David Osborn led the Sun Devils with hits over the weekend, while pitchers Cade Webber and Dreyton Nelmes were solid on the mound despite the losses.

The Sun Devils’ season starts in the first week of April, but play their first home game of the season April 20.

