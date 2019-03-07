Kelowna speed skaters bring home provincial medals

Nine skaters and 6 medals was a sign of a great weekend for the Kelowna Speed Skating Club team which competed at the BC Speed Skating Championships this past weekend in Prince George.

Kelowna’s team left it all on the ice after battling some diversity and hiccups which lead to skaters setting personal bests and out-skating the competition.

“This was one of our best results over the 20 year history of the KSSC and I could not be more proud of the skaters,” said coach Nancy Goplen.

Skaters Mackenzie Adams repeated with a silver medal in the 14-year-old female category and will advance to CanWest. Teammate, Caitlyn Collingwood won a silver in the 13-year-old category. Calla Haaheim competed for the first time for a CanWest spot and placed third overall in the 11-year-old category.

Meanwhile, Erik Haaheim (14) and Noah Rubuliak (13) both wowed the crowds with some exciting passes and repeated as bronze medalists in their respective age divisions.

It was Findlay Ockelton and Talia Halperin’s second trip to the championship in the under-12 Learn to Train category. Ockelton brought home an iron medal (4th) while Halperin placed fifth. Both skaters will compete for CanWest positions next year.

Rounding out the team results were Cai Collingwood and Joseph Couillard who both competed for the first time in the under-11 category. Collingwood set personal best times in all four events and finished ninth overall while Couillard set two personal bests and finished 14th overall.

