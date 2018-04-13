Kelowna skater performs in Italy

The Kelowna Skating Club was honoured to have one of its own represent Canada last week at the Egna Spring Trophy competition in Italy.

Daria Carr, a 14-year-old Okanagan Mission Secondary student, was assigned to the event on the strength of her silver medal finish at the Canadian National Figure Skating Championships this January in Vancouver.

Carr opened with a 34.02 points finish in the Advanced Novice Women’s short program, which included 2 successful triple jumps.

She then scored 57.4 points, while debuting a new free program.

Daria’s total score of 91.42 points would place her 5th overall in the field of 22 skaters.

Best of luck to Daria and coach Cambria at Egna Spring Trophy! https://t.co/VoUDVtDBDm pic.twitter.com/yuIKkVm4jO — Kelowna Skating Club (@Kelownaskating) April 2, 2018

The Advanced Novice event featured athletes from Canada, Italy, Austria, Hungary, and Andorra.

The Egna Trophy was Carr’s first international assignment. The Kelowna skater will now advance to the Junior level for the 2018/19 season.

