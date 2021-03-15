Kelowna Rockets ready to bust out redesigned third-jersey

The Rockets will be back in black for the 2021 season

A close-up of the Rockets’ new third jersey. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Rockets’ long-awaited third jersey has arrived, just in time for the COVID-shortened 2021 season.

The club will debut its new black sweater on opening night when they host the Victoria Royals on March 26.

The new alternate threads were originally supposed to be part of the Rockets’ new look unveiled for the 2019-20 season. A black third was meant to accompany the current white home and red away jerseys, but was delayed due to production issues.

The red jersey now features the team’s primary logo and became the team’s away jersey, replacing the black. For the first time in franchise history, the home white jersey has black shoulders.

Fans will be able to purchase the new sweater in the fall of 2021.

