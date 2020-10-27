Kelowna Rockets loan Wilton and Poole to Manitoba Junior Hockey League teams

WHL roster players who have been granted temporary transfers will be permitted to play junior until mid-December

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Dallon Wilton #15 of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets have loaned two more players to Junior A teams while the WHL remains inactive.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the team announced it has loaned forward Dallon Wilton to the Neepawa Natives of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League until Dec. 20, 2020.

The six-foot two-inch tall, 218-pound winger was drafted by Kelowna during the 3rd round (No. 47) at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

WHL roster players who have been granted temporary transfers will be permitted to play at the Junior A, Junior B, or Under-18 level through mid-December with WHL Training Camps beginning following the Christmas break.

The Rockets also loaned forward Jake Poole to the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Poole, 18, appeared in 59 games as a rookie for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season, collecting 16 points (4G, 12A) and 17 penalty minutes.

The McAuley, Manitoba, product was drafted by Kelowna during the 6th round (No. 127) at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 2020-21 WHL Regular Season is scheduled to start Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The WHL continues to work with each of the Governments and Health Authorities in the Provinces and States in Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, respectively, on obtaining the necessary approvals to commence play.

This transaction comes after the Rockets loaned both their netminders Cole Schwebius and Roman Basran to the West Kelowna Warriors on an emergency basis last weekend.

