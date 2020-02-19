The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Kelowna Rockets are moving on from coach Adam Foote.

On Wednesday, the Rockets announced that they have released Foote and have named assistant coach Kris Mallette as Kelowna’s interim head coach.

“The team has struggled since the Christmas break. With fourteen games remaining in the regular season, I felt a change was necessary at this time,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets blow 4-goal lead in overtime loss to Calgary

Foote was hired by the Rockets in October of 2018 and has a record of 48-49-8-4 with the Rockets.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have coached the Kelowna Rockets,” said Foote in a statement following his dismissal. “It has been an honour to have coached all of the players on the Rockets and to have had an influence on their development. I also want to recognize the outstanding work and dedication by my fellow coaches and the Rockets’ talented training staff. I wish the Rockets organization nothing but great success over the remaining months of the season and in the Memorial Cup.”

Kelowna is coming off a frustrating 6-5 loss to the Calgary Hitmen on Feb. 17 where the Rockets gave up a four-goal lead in the third period of the game.

Mallette and the Rockets return to action Friday night when they start a weekend double-header in Victoria against the Royals.

Kelowna Capital News

