Kelowna Rockets do well with new head coach

The Kelowna Rockets made a winner of their new head coach on Tuesday night at Prospera Place, winning 3-2 over the Swift Current Broncos.

Lane Zablocki, Kyle Topping and Jack Cowell scored for the Rockets while Kaedan Korczak added two assists in a winning cause as the Rockets won their third time in the past four games.

It was the debut for Adam Foote behind the Rockets bench after the former NHL defenceman was hired by the Rockets on Tuesday.

And the Rockets responded, jumping out of the gates quickly and outshooting the Broncos 21-5 in the first period and 33-25 in the game.

The win improves the Rockets record to 5-10-0-0 on the season. It was the first of three straight games at Prospera Place for Kelowna, which hosts Prince George on Saturday and Brandon on Tuesday.

