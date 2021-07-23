Kelowna Rockets coach headed to Calgary for Hockey Canada camp

Kris Mallette at Prospera Place on Feb. 28, 2020, in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette is heading to Calgary to help some of Canada’s best young hockey players get even better.

Mallette has been added to the coaching staff for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team summer development camp, replacing Dennis Williams who was named an assistant coach with Canada’s national junior team.

The 11-day camp will bring 45 of Canada’s top youth players to the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary. The players will be split into two teams and will participate in games and practices from July 25 to Aug. 1. The final two days will let the players combine forces with Canada’s National Junior team to practice and play intrasquad games.

Kris Mallette was named the head coach of the rockets on March 2, 2020, he has since guided the team to a 15-7-2-1 second across 25 regular-season games.

