Kelowna Rockets alumni contend for Stanley Cup

Former Rocket Shea Weber is getting his first shot at the cup after 16 NHL seasons

Former Rocket and current Montreal Canadian Shea Weber (pictured) will face fellow Kelowna alumni Luke Schenn and Cal Foote, now teammates playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the Stanley Cup Final. (Contributed)

Three former Kelowna Rockets defencemen are set to contend for hockey’s top prize.

The Stanley Cup Final features three Rockets alumni — the Montreal Canadiens’ Shea Weber and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Luke Schenn and Cal Foote.

For the Sicamous-born Weber, it’s a chance to add a final piece to his packed trophy case.

Weber has won two WHL championships, a Memorial Cup, a World Junior Championship, a World Championship, a World Cup and a pair of Olympic golds. Now, after 16 NHL seasons, Weber is getting his first shot at the Stanley Cup — and could potentially become the 30th member of the triple gold club (gold medal, world championship and Stanley Cup).

After winning his first last year with the Lightning, Schenn is looking to become the first Rockets alumni to win back-to-back cups.

Weber and Schenn never played together, with Schenn joining the Rockets the year after Weber left. But Schenn did join the team at the 2005 Memorial Cup and roomed with Weber.

Former Rockets captain Cal Foote is a member of the Lightning’s taxi squad for the playoffs. He appeared in 35 regular-season games with Tampa Bay this year.

The puck drops for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

