Kelowna product earns WHL award for most sportsmanlike player

Eli Zummack was the captain of the Spokane Chiefs

Kelowna-born Eli Zummack has earned accolades as the WHL’s most sportsmanlike player in the 2021 season.

Zummack, captain of the Spokane Chiefs, has been named the winner of the Brad Hornung Trophy.

The 21-year-old finished second on the team in scoring in the COVID-shortened 2021 season with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists), leading the team in assists and short-handed goals (two), while registering only four minutes in penalties.

Through 254 WHL regular-season games, the forward notched 239 points (70 goals, 169 assists), adding another 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 22 playoff appearances. He spent his entire WHL career with the Chiefs after being traded from the Red Deer Rebels, who selected him 36th overall in the 2015 bantam draft.

Growing up in Kelowna, he played for some of the region’s best minor teams, including the Kelowna Jr. Rockets U15 squad and the Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA team.

READ MORE: BC Hockey League announces 54-game schedule to begin in October

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News