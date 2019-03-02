Kelowna Owls senior girls bested in semi-finals, play for third Saturday

The Kelowna Owls senior girls basketball team’s defending run at the provincials has come up short. The Owls let the first seed Totems get away from them in the second half in a 82-64 loss.

Again, Kelowna’s Jaeli Ibbetson was the Owls leading force with 30 points and 14 rebounds, but the Totems’ squad had impressive efforts from their team as four Totems’ players recorded double digits in points, and two players with double doubles in points and rebounds.

The Owls will go on to play for third place against the sixth seed Brookswood Bobcats from Langley Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

Meanwhile, the Kelowna Owls junior girls team will play in the provincial championships against the top seed Terry Fox Ravens from Port Coquitlam. The number two seed Owls advanced to the finals after a 56-44 win over the Riverside Rapids.

The junior Owls play the Ravens at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

