Kelowna Owls juniors hold onto No. 1 ranking in province

The junior girls basketball team finished 1st place at the Victoria Christmas Tournament

The Kelowna Owls junior girls’ basketball team has retained their No. 1 ranking in B.C.

Coming off a four-game sweep at the Victoria Christmas Tournament, the Owls were matched up against three top 10 teams in the tournament, besting all competitors.

Leading the way for the Owls were Denae Skelton, Phoebe Molgat and Teah Thachyk.

It’s the second straight tournament win for the Owls after Kelowna won the Robert Bateman Tournament in Abbotsford last month.

The Owls, with a record of 8-0, will continue the momentum heading into the provincials at the start of February.

The Kelowna Owls senior girls’ volleyball team won the provincials earlier this month.

