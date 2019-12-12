The Kelowna Owls’ Denae Skelton makes a play at last weekend’s Victoria Christmas Tournament where the Owls kept their No. 1 ranking in the province. (Contributed)

Kelowna Owls juniors hold onto No. 1 ranking in province

The junior girls basketball team finished 1st place at the Victoria Christmas Tournament

  • Dec. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Kelowna Owls junior girls’ basketball team has retained their No. 1 ranking in B.C.

Coming off a four-game sweep at the Victoria Christmas Tournament, the Owls were matched up against three top 10 teams in the tournament, besting all competitors.

Leading the way for the Owls were Denae Skelton, Phoebe Molgat and Teah Thachyk.

READ MORE: KSS Owls women’s volleyball squad wins second consecutive provincial title

It’s the second straight tournament win for the Owls after Kelowna won the Robert Bateman Tournament in Abbotsford last month.

The Owls, with a record of 8-0, will continue the momentum heading into the provincials at the start of February.

The Kelowna Owls senior girls’ volleyball team won the provincials earlier this month.

