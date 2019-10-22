Kelowna Karate Championship crowns local winner

Kaela Linsdell finished atop the podium over the weekend

A local karate championship cup crowned a local winner over the weekend.

Kelowna’s Kaela Linsdell won at the Kelowna Karate Championship Cup which brought in athletes from across the Okanagan. Lindsell won gold in three karate sections: kata, kiphon ippon kumite and free sparring.

Her free sparring win came in dramatic fashion with a triple overtime victory.

“Kaela is a very gifted, talented, hard working athlete,” said Kelowna Karate and Fitness sensei Paul Atkin.

“This is just the beginning for the bright star that has a huge future in the competition world with her skill-set.”

