Kelowna sensei Paul Atkin with Kaela Linsdell who won at the Kelowna Karate Championship Cup over the weekend. (Contributed)

Kelowna Karate Championship crowns local winner

Kaela Linsdell finished atop the podium over the weekend

  • Oct. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A local karate championship cup crowned a local winner over the weekend.

Kelowna’s Kaela Linsdell won at the Kelowna Karate Championship Cup which brought in athletes from across the Okanagan. Lindsell won gold in three karate sections: kata, kiphon ippon kumite and free sparring.

Her free sparring win came in dramatic fashion with a triple overtime victory.

“Kaela is a very gifted, talented, hard working athlete,” said Kelowna Karate and Fitness sensei Paul Atkin.

“This is just the beginning for the bright star that has a huge future in the competition world with her skill-set.”

READ MORE: BC wineries remain optimistic about quality of grape harvest

READ MORE: Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters lose goaltender Buskey to WHL
Next story
UPDATE: Raiders to face Rebels in playoffs

Just Posted

Most Read