Kelowna gearing up for 55+ BC Games

As spring and summer roll through Kelowna, the city is getting ready to host the 55+ BC Games that comes in September.

Kelowna was recently awarded top honours as the number one mid-size city for sport hosting; for games like the BC Games.

The games celebrate +55 athletes from all over the province to come partake in games through a five day event. An average participation of 3,500 athletes each year brings an estimated $3.3 million in an economic impact to the business community.

“Kelowna is an ideal host for a large multi-sport event like the 55+ BC Games,” says President of the Kelowna event’s Host Society, David Graham.

“Residents know that an active lifestyle is one of our community’s greatest assets and draws. Our board of directors believes hosting the games will reinforce that sentiment and create a long-lasting opportunity to promote living at all ages in Kelowna.”

Athletes in sports ranging from badminton and tennis, to triathlons and hockey come to compete in a large community driven event that celebrates sports as it impacts the quality of life.

The games run September 10 to 14. More information, and volunteer opportunities can be found at 55plusbcgames.org.

