Kelowna Falcons swept in series finale

Kelowna battled back yet again but fall 11-8 to the Wenatchee AppleSox

A five-run seventh inning wasn’t enough to claw their way back as the Kelowna Falcons drop game three against the Wenatchee AppleSox.

Wenatchee got off to hot start with working their way to a 6-1 lead by the end of the second inning. Kelowna’s Wyatt Hummel made his first start of the season but it started on a shakey note as the AppleSox continued to add runs in the third inning, extending their lead 9-1.

The Falcons started to finally put pressure on Wenatchee in the seventh inning down 11-2. Five runs were brought it, including Tyler Grissom’s team leading 14th RBI of the season.

Kelowna had a chance for the full comeback with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but were unable to capitalize as the Falcons would bring in only a single runner before Wenatchee closed out the game with a final 11-8 score.

The Falcons, now with a 12-32 record, hit the road for a three-game series versus the Port Angeles Lefties from Washington, U.S. starting Friday night.

