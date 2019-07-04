Kelowna Falcons set eye on series sweep

The Falcons look for their first sweep of the season Thursday night

The Kelowna Falcons are only one win away from their first sweep of the season.

After back-to-back wins over the Wenatchee AppleSox, Kelowna will look to seal the deal Thursday night and notch their ninth win of the season.

The Falcons got off to a quick start in Wednesday night’s 6-3 win. Kelowna batters knocked back-to-back singles to start the game off before slugger Marvcus Guarin stepped up to the plate to deliver his first home-run of the season and put the Falcons up 3-0.

The AppleSox earned the next two runs, drawing within one of Kelowna’s lead. It was Guarin again who proved to be the player-of-the-match for the Falcons as he brought in another RBI to extend the lead to 4-2. Guarin’s 4-for-5 outing was the key in Kelowna’s victory, but it was Falcon’s pitchers who secured the win.

Pitchers’ Donovan Baldocchi, Marcus Cain, Wyatt Hummel and Gabe Smith all combined held the AppleSox to just three runs on 12 hits.

The Falcons look to complete the sweep Thursday night.

