Kelowna Falcons score 28 runs in lost series

The Falcons lost a three-game series to the Bend Elks of Oregon, U.S.

Twenty-eight runs weren’t enough for the Falcons in their latest series loss.

Kelowna was up against a high-powered Bend Elks squad that scored five more runs than the Falcons in the three-game series.

Though Kelowna suffered the series loss, they were within a few runs in each game. In game one: 7-9, game two: 9-10 and game three: 12-14.

The Falcons hope to keep the offensive heat going in their next series while cleaning up on the defensive side of the ball.

Kelowna visits the Walla Walla Sweets of Washington, U.S. for a two-game series starting Tuesday night.

They return to Elks Stadium for the final series of the season on Aug. 9.

