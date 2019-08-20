Kelowna couple grabs VIP tickets for Rockets upcoming Memorial Cup

Dan and Emily Eising have been Rockets season tickets holders for 12 years

The “Ultimate Fans” have been announced for the Kelowna Rockets 2019-20 season.

Season ticket holders for 12 years, Dan and Emily Eising won the Ultimate VIP Fan Experience after entering in a draw earlier this year .

The Kelowna couple will receive a 2020 Memorial Cup VIP ticket package, passes to Memorial Cup events and shows, as well as Rockets Memorial Cup apparel and gear.

“We are so excited for Dan and Emily, who have been longtime Kelowna Rockets supporters,” said Gavin Hamilton, vice-president of business development for the Kelowna Rockets.

“We can’t wait for them to have a truly VIP Fan experience in May 2020 and enjoy all the events and activities that we are planning.”

Kelowna will play host for the second time to the Memorial Cup tournament in May 2020.

As the host team in 2004, the Rockets won the CHL championship.

As in 2004, the Rockets will again receive an automatic berth in the tournament as the host team.

Kelowna’s pre-season starts Aug. 30 and the regular season kicks off Sept. 21 at Prospera Place.

Information on season tickets and Memorial Cup tickets can be found at kelownarockets.com.