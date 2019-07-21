Kelowna Cleaners whitewash Vernon Kal Tire

Kelowna Mission Cleaners put Vernon Kal Tire through the ringer in Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League action.

The Cleaners blanked the tiremen 4-0 in Lake Country.

The game saw a hard, fast pace right from the whistle. An even first half was only separated by a little extra ‘finish’ by the Mission Cleaner offence. Cleaners took a 2-0 lead into the half. Kal Tire came out with heavy pressure in the second, hitting the post twice but not putting any balls over the line, and missed on several other quality chances.

Mission Cleaners’ defence and standout goalie Sandro Costa held strong and Cleaners took advantage with some fast counters. In contrast to the score, a well fought even game saw Cleaners take the win.

Goals came from the boots of Jason Arnold, John Kreutzer, Gigi Moldovan and Kristian Sorenson.

Elsewhere…

REAL JVL 3 MIND SMART 1

JVL and Mind Smart met for the second time this season, the first having end in a 1-1 draw. Mind Smart was on the offensive early and pressed hard for the first 10 minutes but as JVL settled into their defensive shape, the game was more even.

JVL had several opportunities in the first half but were unable to convert. With the score still 0-0, Mind Smart came close early in the second half with a looping shot that hit the crossbar. JVL began to play with more urgency and were soon rewarded with three goals in rapid succession.

For the first, Tristan Smith, eager to make up for some early wayward shooting, pounced on a rebound after a hard shot by Rickard Branby and put it home. The second was a hard, low one-bouncer by Roy Hannem that was too hot for the keeper to handle. And then Smith capitalized on a through ball to put JVL up 3-0. Kevin McTavish soon scored but that was all Mind Smart could manage.

BROWN BENEFITS 3 MABUI 1

Mabui started the game brightly and caught a flat-footed Browns squad with an opening goal by Jason Jennens from close range. After a series of fine saves by Mabui keeper Marty Vincze, the Browns equalized just before halftime when Jim Kruiper found the bottom corner with his shot.

In the second half, the Browns took control of the game but could only beat Vincze from the penalty spot. A pair of fouls in the box resulted in two penalty shots which Chris Young and Grant Campbell converted to complete the scoring.

PENTICTON FC 4 INTERIOR BEVERAGES 1

No details reported.

